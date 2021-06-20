Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Midday’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Georgia FIVE Midday" game were:

6-3-7-8-7

(six, three, seven, eight, seven)

  Comments  

Lottery

GA Lottery

June 20, 2021 11:15 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Midday’ game

June 20, 2021 11:15 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Powerball’ game

June 20, 2021 11:10 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Night’ game

June 20, 2021 11:10 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

June 20, 2021 11:10 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Night’ game

June 20, 2021 11:10 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service