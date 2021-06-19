Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Night’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Cash 4 Night" game were:

7-2-1-8

(seven, two, one, eight)

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Night’ game

June 19, 2021 1:10 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Evening’ game

June 19, 2021 1:10 AM

Lottery

GA Lottery

June 19, 2021 1:10 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Evening’ game

June 19, 2021 1:10 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

June 19, 2021 1:10 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Mega Millions’ game

June 19, 2021 1:10 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service