Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Cash 3 Evening" game were:

5-2-5

(five, two, five)

