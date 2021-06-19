Lottery

GA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Friday:

5-2-5

(five, two, five)

4-5-8

(four, five, eight)

6-5-8

(six, five, eight)

1-8-8-5

(one, eight, eight, five)

8-8-2-2

(eight, eight, two, two)

7-2-1-8

(seven, two, one, eight)

11-20-26-56-57, Cash Ball: 1

(eleven, twenty, twenty-six, fifty-six, fifty-seven; Cash Ball: one)

13-18-19-20-39

(thirteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $125,000

2-3-6-1-4

(two, three, six, one, four)

9-6-1-1-4

(nine, six, one, one, four)

14-36-44-46-53, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 2

(fourteen, thirty-six, forty-four, forty-six, fifty-three; Mega Ball: eighteen; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $30 million

Estimated jackpot: $52 million

