Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Midday’ game
The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Georgia FIVE Midday" game were:
4-6-6-8-9
(four, six, six, eight, nine)
GA Lottery.
