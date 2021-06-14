Lottery

GA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Monday:

2-2-0

(two, two, zero)

3-9-2

(three, nine, two)

6-2-6

(six, two, six)

5-2-3-9

(five, two, three, nine)

8-5-3-4

(eight, five, three, four)

7-2-3-8

(seven, two, three, eight)

18-20-45-57-60, Cash Ball: 4

(eighteen, twenty, forty-five, fifty-seven, sixty; Cash Ball: four)

03-15-24-25-26

(three, fifteen, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-six)

7-3-6-6-3

(seven, three, six, six, three)

6-1-3-1-8

(six, one, three, one, eight)

12-20-22-32-43-45

(twelve, twenty, twenty-two, thirty-two, forty-three, forty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

Estimated jackpot: $40 million

