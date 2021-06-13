Lottery

GA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Sunday:

5-4-1

(five, four, one)

3-6-4-4

(three, six, four, four)

1-6-6-2-3

(one, six, six, two, three)

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

Estimated jackpot: $40 million

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Midday’ game

June 13, 2021 12:31 PM

Lottery

GA Lottery

June 13, 2021 12:31 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Midday’ game

June 13, 2021 12:31 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Evening’ game

June 13, 2021 12:14 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Evening’ game

June 13, 2021 12:14 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Evening’ game

June 13, 2021 12:14 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service