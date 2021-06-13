Lottery
GA Lottery
These Georgia lotteries were drawn Sunday:
5-4-1
(five, four, one)
3-6-4-4
(three, six, four, four)
1-6-6-2-3
(one, six, six, two, three)
Estimated jackpot: $20 million
Estimated jackpot: $40 million
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 3 Midday' game.
