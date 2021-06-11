Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Georgia FIVE Evening" game were:
7-4-0-4-2
(seven, four, zero, four, two)
