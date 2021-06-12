Lottery

GA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Friday:

6-7-1

(six, seven, one)

5-2-3

(five, two, three)

2-8-5

(two, eight, five)

4-1-2-4

(four, one, two, four)

1-1-1-0

(one, one, one, zero)

5-6-5-5

(five, six, five, five)

08-24-47-48-56, Cash Ball: 2

(eight, twenty-four, forty-seven, forty-eight, fifty-six; Cash Ball: two)

05-15-18-32-33

(five, fifteen, eighteen, thirty-two, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $691,000

7-4-0-4-2

(seven, four, zero, four, two)

3-9-0-4-8

(three, nine, zero, four, eight)

04-43-56-63-68, Mega Ball: 13, Megaplier: 4

(four, forty-three, fifty-six, sixty-three, sixty-eight; Mega Ball: thirteen; Megaplier: four)

Estimated jackpot: $31 million

