Winning numbers drawn in ‘Jumbo Bucks Lotto’ game

ATLANTA

The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Jumbo Bucks Lotto" game were:

02-09-15-30-33-38

(two, nine, fifteen, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-eight)

