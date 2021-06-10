Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Jumbo Bucks Lotto’ game
The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Jumbo Bucks Lotto" game were:
02-09-15-30-33-38
(two, nine, fifteen, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-eight)
