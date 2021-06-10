Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Cash 4 Midday" game were:

9-3-0-1

(nine, three, zero, one)

