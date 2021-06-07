Lottery

GA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Monday:

0-0-8

(zero, zero, eight)

4-5-9-9

(four, five, nine, nine)

1-6-6-2-1

(one, six, six, two, one)

Estimated jackpot: $56 million

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

