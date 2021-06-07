Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Midday’ game
The winning numbers in Monday afternoon's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Georgia FIVE Midday" game were:
1-6-6-2-1
(one, six, six, two, one)
