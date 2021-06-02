Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game
The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
07-11-23-25-38
(seven, eleven, twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty-eight)
