GA Lottery

ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Sunday:

6-0-7

(six, zero, seven)

1-9-5

(one, nine, five)

4-5-0

(four, five, zero)

2-2-7-8

(two, two, seven, eight)

0-6-8-1

(zero, six, eight, one)

3-6-9-1

(three, six, nine, one)

09-12-34-40-43, Cash Ball: 2

(nine, twelve, thirty-four, forty, forty-three; Cash Ball: two)

03-10-19-25-32

(three, ten, nineteen, twenty-five, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $125,000

8-0-6-6-7

(eight, zero, six, six, seven)

0-9-5-6-0

(zero, nine, five, six, zero)

Estimated jackpot: $34 million

Estimated jackpot: $268 million

