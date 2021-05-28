Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Cash 4 Evening" game were:

8-2-1-6

(eight, two, one, six)

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Evening’ game

May 28, 2021 8:24 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Midday’ game

May 28, 2021 8:21 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Evening’ game

May 28, 2021 8:21 PM

Lottery

GA Lottery

May 28, 2021 8:21 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Evening’ game

May 28, 2021 8:21 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Midday’ game

May 28, 2021 8:21 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service