Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Georgia FIVE Evening" game were:
3-0-0-0-5
(three, zero, zero, zero, five)
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Georgia FIVE Evening" game were:
3-0-0-0-5
(three, zero, zero, zero, five)
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Evening’ game.KEEP READING
Unlimited digital access - $3 for 3 monthsCLAIM OFFER
Unlimited digital access - $3 for 3 monthsCLAIM OFFER
Comments