GA Lottery

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Thursday:

3-0-3

(three, zero, three)

8-5-1

(eight, five, one)

1-1-7

(one, one, seven)

5-8-7-9

(five, eight, seven, nine)

5-3-6-0

(five, three, six, zero)

8-7-7-4

(eight, seven, seven, four)

05-14-21-38-42, Cash Ball: 3

(five, fourteen, twenty-one, thirty-eight, forty-two; Cash Ball: three)

06-17-29-31-32

(six, seventeen, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $1.1 million

2-0-2-3-1

(two, zero, two, three, one)

6-8-4-7-9

(six, eight, four, seven, nine)

27-31-34-38-40-41

(twenty-seven, thirty-one, thirty-four, thirty-eight, forty, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $3.8 million

Estimated jackpot: $22 million

Estimated jackpot: $253 million

