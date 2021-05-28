Lottery
GA Lottery
These Georgia lotteries were drawn Thursday:
3-0-3
(three, zero, three)
8-5-1
(eight, five, one)
1-1-7
(one, one, seven)
5-8-7-9
(five, eight, seven, nine)
5-3-6-0
(five, three, six, zero)
8-7-7-4
(eight, seven, seven, four)
05-14-21-38-42, Cash Ball: 3
(five, fourteen, twenty-one, thirty-eight, forty-two; Cash Ball: three)
06-17-29-31-32
(six, seventeen, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $1.1 million
2-0-2-3-1
(two, zero, two, three, one)
6-8-4-7-9
(six, eight, four, seven, nine)
27-31-34-38-40-41
(twenty-seven, thirty-one, thirty-four, thirty-eight, forty, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $3.8 million
Estimated jackpot: $22 million
Estimated jackpot: $253 million
