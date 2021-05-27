GA Lottery

Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

5-7-6

(five, seven, six)

9-2-4

(nine, two, four)

7-4-8

(seven, four, eight)

2-4-7-3

(two, four, seven, three)

7-7-7-9

(seven, seven, seven, nine)

9-5-8-3

(nine, five, eight, three)

03-06-29-58-60, Cash Ball: 3

(three, six, twenty-nine, fifty-eight, sixty; Cash Ball: three)

22-23-28-38-42

(twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-eight, thirty-eight, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $931,000

0-3-7-7-9

(zero, three, seven, seven, nine)

4-4-5-6-4

(four, four, five, six, four)

Estimated jackpot: $22 million

02-08-21-34-62, Powerball: 16, Power Play: 2

(two, eight, twenty-one, thirty-four, sixty-two; Powerball: sixteen; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $236 million

