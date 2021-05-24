Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Cash 4 Evening" game were:
2-5-1-3
(two, five, one, three)
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Cash 4 Evening" game were:
2-5-1-3
(two, five, one, three)
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Night’ game.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more.CLAIM OFFER
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more.CLAIM OFFER
Comments