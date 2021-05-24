Lottery

GA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Monday:

8-6-5

(eight, six, five)

6-2-7-6

(six, two, seven, six)

9-1-5-6-3

(nine, one, five, six, three)

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

Estimated jackpot: $236 million

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Midday’ game

May 24, 2021 12:46 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Midday’ game

May 24, 2021 12:46 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Night’ game

May 24, 2021 12:07 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Night’ game

May 24, 2021 12:06 PM

Lottery

GA Lottery

May 24, 2021 12:06 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

May 24, 2021 12:06 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service