Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Night’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Cash 4 Night" game were:

8-7-0-3

(eight, seven, zero, three)

May 24, 2021 3:21 AM

