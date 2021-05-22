Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
06-09-14-33-35
(six, nine, fourteen, thirty-three, thirty-five)
