Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
01-11-12-13-28
(one, eleven, twelve, thirteen, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $401,000
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
01-11-12-13-28
(one, eleven, twelve, thirteen, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $401,000
GA Lottery.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more.CLAIM OFFER
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more.CLAIM OFFER
Comments