Lottery

GA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

1-3-8

(one, three, eight)

6-3-4

(six, three, four)

3-3-9

(three, three, nine)

2-4-8-6

(two, four, eight, six)

4-1-6-5

(four, one, six, five)

1-6-9-1

(one, six, nine, one)

32-40-41-54-56, Cash Ball: 2

(thirty-two, forty, forty-one, fifty-four, fifty-six; Cash Ball: two)

09-17-33-36-41

(nine, seventeen, thirty-three, thirty-six, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $125,000

2-2-6-5-5

(two, two, six, five, five)

7-9-6-0-3

(seven, nine, six, zero, three)

Estimated jackpot: $430 million

01-19-20-38-54, Powerball: 17, Power Play: 2

(one, nineteen, twenty, thirty-eight, fifty-four; Powerball: seventeen; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $168 million

