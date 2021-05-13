Lottery
GA Lottery
These Georgia lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
1-3-8
(one, three, eight)
6-3-4
(six, three, four)
3-3-9
(three, three, nine)
2-4-8-6
(two, four, eight, six)
4-1-6-5
(four, one, six, five)
1-6-9-1
(one, six, nine, one)
32-40-41-54-56, Cash Ball: 2
(thirty-two, forty, forty-one, fifty-four, fifty-six; Cash Ball: two)
09-17-33-36-41
(nine, seventeen, thirty-three, thirty-six, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $125,000
2-2-6-5-5
(two, two, six, five, five)
7-9-6-0-3
(seven, nine, six, zero, three)
Estimated jackpot: $430 million
01-19-20-38-54, Powerball: 17, Power Play: 2
(one, nineteen, twenty, thirty-eight, fifty-four; Powerball: seventeen; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $168 million
