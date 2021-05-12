Lottery

GA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

6-1-3

(six, one, three)

3-4-3-9

(three, four, three, nine)

7-6-1-3-0

(seven, six, one, three, zero)

Estimated jackpot: $396 million

Estimated jackpot: $168 million

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Midday’ game

May 12, 2021 12:09 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Midday’ game

May 12, 2021 12:09 AM

Lottery

GA Lottery

May 12, 2021 12:07 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Night’ game

May 12, 2021 12:07 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Jumbo Bucks Lotto’ game

May 12, 2021 12:07 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

May 12, 2021 12:07 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service