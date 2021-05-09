Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:

02-04-28-35-42

(two, four, twenty-eight, thirty-five, forty-two)

  Comments  

Lottery

GA Lottery

May 09, 2021 11:58 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Night’ game

May 09, 2021 11:58 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Evening’ game

May 09, 2021 7:33 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Evening’ game

May 09, 2021 7:33 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Evening’ game

May 09, 2021 7:33 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Midday’ game

May 09, 2021 12:52 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service