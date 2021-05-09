Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
02-04-28-35-42
(two, four, twenty-eight, thirty-five, forty-two)
