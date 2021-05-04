Lottery
GA Lottery
These Georgia lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
7-8-8
(seven, eight, eight)
0-6-3
(zero, six, three)
7-3-1
(seven, three, one)
2-5-7-9
(two, five, seven, nine)
3-7-9-9
(three, seven, nine, nine)
3-3-5-2
(three, three, five, two)
24-28-40-50-54, Cash Ball: 1
(twenty-four, twenty-eight, forty, fifty, fifty-four; Cash Ball: one)
08-21-32-36-41
(eight, twenty-one, thirty-two, thirty-six, forty-one)
0-4-3-4-1
(zero, four, three, four, one)
4-4-7-6-1
(four, four, seven, six, one)
04-27-32-57-63, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: 3
(four, twenty-seven, thirty-two, fifty-seven, sixty-three; Mega Ball: twenty-two; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $142 million
