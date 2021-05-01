Lottery

GA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Saturday:

6-5-8

(six, five, eight)

2-7-2-3

(two, seven, two, three)

1-6-2-9-4

(one, six, two, nine, four)

Estimated jackpot: $345 million

Estimated jackpot: $129 million

