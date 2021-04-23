Lottery

GA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Thursday:

6-6-9

(six, six, nine)

8-4-3

(eight, four, three)

9-0-8

(nine, zero, eight)

6-1-7-4

(six, one, seven, four)

4-1-2-4

(four, one, two, four)

4-1-9-4

(four, one, nine, four)

04-08-13-40-59, Cash Ball: 1

(four, eight, thirteen, forty, fifty-nine; Cash Ball: one)

06-13-27-29-32

(six, thirteen, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $150,000

5-0-2-8-2

(five, zero, two, eight, two)

0-1-3-1-3

(zero, one, three, one, three)

07-29-31-35-37-45

(seven, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-five, thirty-seven, forty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $2.8 million

Estimated jackpot: $277 million

Estimated jackpot: $104 million

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

April 23, 2021 12:22 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Night’ game

April 22, 2021 11:52 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Night’ game

April 22, 2021 11:52 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Evening’ game

April 22, 2021 7:22 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Evening’ game

April 22, 2021 7:22 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Evening’ game

April 22, 2021 7:22 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service