Lottery
GA Lottery
These Georgia lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
5-5-9
(five, five, nine)
3-8-6
(three, eight, six)
3-3-5-4
(three, three, five, four)
6-2-9-0
(six, two, nine, zero)
12-14-22-23-32, Cash Ball: 1
(twelve, fourteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, thirty-two; Cash Ball: one)
5-7-3-4-1
(five, seven, three, four, one)
7-2-5-1-0
(seven, two, five, one, zero)
Estimated jackpot: $277 million
21-25-32-63-67, Powerball: 6, Power Play: 2
(twenty-one, twenty-five, thirty-two, sixty-three, sixty-seven; Powerball: six; Power Play: two)
Comments