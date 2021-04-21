Lottery

GA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

5-5-9

(five, five, nine)

3-8-6

(three, eight, six)

3-3-5-4

(three, three, five, four)

6-2-9-0

(six, two, nine, zero)

12-14-22-23-32, Cash Ball: 1

(twelve, fourteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, thirty-two; Cash Ball: one)

5-7-3-4-1

(five, seven, three, four, one)

7-2-5-1-0

(seven, two, five, one, zero)

Estimated jackpot: $277 million

21-25-32-63-67, Powerball: 6, Power Play: 2

(twenty-one, twenty-five, thirty-two, sixty-three, sixty-seven; Powerball: six; Power Play: two)

