Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game
The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
04-09-16-21-36
(four, nine, sixteen, twenty-one, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $263,000
The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
04-09-16-21-36
(four, nine, sixteen, twenty-one, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $263,000
GA Lottery.KEEP READING
Get unlimited digital access.CLAIM OFFER
Get unlimited digital access.CLAIM OFFER
Comments