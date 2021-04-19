Lottery
GA Lottery
These Georgia lotteries were drawn Monday:
4-6-5
(four, six, five)
5-9-2
(five, nine, two)
8-3-0-7
(eight, three, zero, seven)
3-9-1-5
(three, nine, one, five)
01-06-14-18-33, Cash Ball: 1
(one, six, fourteen, eighteen, thirty-three; Cash Ball: one)
0-8-2-1-3
(zero, eight, two, one, three)
3-9-8-9-5
(three, nine, eight, nine, five)
03-18-33-37-38-45
(three, eighteen, thirty-three, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, forty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $257 million
Estimated jackpot: $90 million
