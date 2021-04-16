Lottery

GA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Thursday:

9-7-4

(nine, seven, four)

0-6-7

(zero, six, seven)

5-0-3

(five, zero, three)

5-2-7-7

(five, two, seven, seven)

0-3-2-1

(zero, three, two, one)

0-2-7-5

(zero, two, seven, five)

18-24-44-46-49, Cash Ball: 4

(eighteen, twenty-four, forty-four, forty-six, forty-nine; Cash Ball: four)

01-06-10-28-38

(one, six, ten, twenty-eight, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $281,000

3-1-4-4-3

(three, one, four, four, three)

6-7-2-7-9

(six, seven, two, seven, nine)

07-08-13-14-23-33

(seven, eight, thirteen, fourteen, twenty-three, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $2.6 million

Estimated jackpot: $240 million

Estimated jackpot: $79 million

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

April 16, 2021 1:10 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Night’ game

April 15, 2021 11:52 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Night’ game

April 15, 2021 11:52 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Evening’ game

April 15, 2021 7:22 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Evening’ game

April 15, 2021 7:22 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Evening’ game

April 15, 2021 7:22 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service