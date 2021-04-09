Lottery
GA Lottery
These Georgia lotteries were drawn Friday:
8-8-8
(eight, eight, eight)
8-0-3
(eight, zero, three)
5-4-6-5
(five, four, six, five)
7-5-9-7
(seven, five, nine, seven)
04-09-35-40-57, Cash Ball: 1
(four, nine, thirty-five, forty, fifty-seven; Cash Ball: one)
5-9-3-7-4
(five, nine, three, seven, four)
4-0-6-2-7
(four, zero, six, two, seven)
22-26-27-58-66, Mega Ball: 12, Megaplier: 2
(twenty-two, twenty-six, twenty-seven, fifty-eight, sixty-six; Mega Ball: twelve; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $55 million
