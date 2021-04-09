Lottery

GA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Friday:

8-8-8

(eight, eight, eight)

8-0-3

(eight, zero, three)

5-4-6-5

(five, four, six, five)

7-5-9-7

(seven, five, nine, seven)

04-09-35-40-57, Cash Ball: 1

(four, nine, thirty-five, forty, fifty-seven; Cash Ball: one)

5-9-3-7-4

(five, nine, three, seven, four)

4-0-6-2-7

(four, zero, six, two, seven)

22-26-27-58-66, Mega Ball: 12, Megaplier: 2

(twenty-two, twenty-six, twenty-seven, fifty-eight, sixty-six; Mega Ball: twelve; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $55 million

