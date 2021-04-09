Lottery

GA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Thursday:

7-3-5

(seven, three, five)

7-5-4

(seven, five, four)

0-1-9

(zero, one, nine)

1-9-5-5

(one, nine, five, five)

9-5-7-3

(nine, five, seven, three)

9-0-8-5

(nine, zero, eight, five)

09-16-42-54-58, Cash Ball: 2

(nine, sixteen, forty-two, fifty-four, fifty-eight; Cash Ball: two)

17-21-35-38-42

(seventeen, twenty-one, thirty-five, thirty-eight, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $125,000

7-6-7-1-2

(seven, six, seven, one, two)

6-6-1-1-5

(six, six, one, one, five)

17-30-32-33-34-47

(seventeen, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-four, forty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $2.4 million

Estimated jackpot: $201 million

Estimated jackpot: $55 million

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Night’ game

April 08, 2021 11:58 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Jumbo Bucks Lotto’ game

April 08, 2021 11:58 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Night’ game

April 08, 2021 11:58 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Evening’ game

April 08, 2021 8:24 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Evening’ game

April 08, 2021 8:24 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Evening’ game

April 08, 2021 8:24 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service