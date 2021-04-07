Lottery
GA Lottery
These Georgia lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
2-8-9
(two, eight, nine)
8-0-2
(eight, zero, two)
6-1-2-5
(six, one, two, five)
8-1-8-1
(eight, one, eight, one)
31-33-39-48-50, Cash Ball: 4
(thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-nine, forty-eight, fifty; Cash Ball: four)
2-6-6-4-7
(two, six, six, four, seven)
0-4-0-5-5
(zero, four, zero, five, five)
Estimated jackpot: $201 million
27-35-39-51-66, Powerball: 16, Power Play: 5
(twenty-seven, thirty-five, thirty-nine, fifty-one, sixty-six; Powerball: sixteen; Power Play: five)
