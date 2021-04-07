GA Lottery

Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

2-8-9

(two, eight, nine)

8-0-2

(eight, zero, two)

6-1-2-5

(six, one, two, five)

8-1-8-1

(eight, one, eight, one)

31-33-39-48-50, Cash Ball: 4

(thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-nine, forty-eight, fifty; Cash Ball: four)

2-6-6-4-7

(two, six, six, four, seven)

0-4-0-5-5

(zero, four, zero, five, five)

Estimated jackpot: $201 million

27-35-39-51-66, Powerball: 16, Power Play: 5

(twenty-seven, thirty-five, thirty-nine, fifty-one, sixty-six; Powerball: sixteen; Power Play: five)

