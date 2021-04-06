Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
09-14-29-33-36
(nine, fourteen, twenty-nine, thirty-three, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $178,000
GA Lottery.
