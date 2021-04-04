Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
01-03-04-30-36
(one, three, four, thirty, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $125,000
