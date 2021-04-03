Lottery
GA Lottery
These Georgia lotteries were drawn Saturday:
6-1-7
(six, one, seven)
8-9-5-3
(eight, nine, five, three)
2-3-0-1-1
(two, three, zero, one, one)
Estimated jackpot: $184 million
Estimated jackpot: $32 million
