GA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Monday:

6-1-7

(six, one, seven)

6-8-3

(six, eight, three)

8-2-1

(eight, two, one)

3-8-8-3

(three, eight, eight, three)

1-5-8-2

(one, five, eight, two)

3-2-9-4

(three, two, nine, four)

05-28-35-39-60, Cash Ball: 1

(five, twenty-eight, thirty-five, thirty-nine, sixty; Cash Ball: one)

14-26-34-38-42

(fourteen, twenty-six, thirty-four, thirty-eight, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $178,000

1-6-9-4-1

(one, six, nine, four, one)

4-1-0-1-0

(four, one, zero, one, zero)

03-06-10-12-28-37

(three, six, ten, twelve, twenty-eight, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $2.1 million

Estimated jackpot: $152 million

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

