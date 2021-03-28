Lottery

GA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Sunday:

6-9-8

(six, nine, eight)

9-6-1-9

(nine, six, one, nine)

4-6-1-8-1

(four, six, one, eight, one)

Estimated jackpot: $152 million

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

