Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
03-09-11-20-21
(three, nine, eleven, twenty, twenty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $125,000
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
03-09-11-20-21
(three, nine, eleven, twenty, twenty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $125,000
GA Lottery.KEEP READING
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Comments