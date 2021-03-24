Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:

09-16-19-39-42

(nine, sixteen, nineteen, thirty-nine, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $125,000

Lottery

GA Lottery

March 24, 2021

