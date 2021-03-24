Lottery
GA Lottery
These Georgia lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
7-4-5
(seven, four, five)
5-4-5
(five, four, five)
6-6-9
(six, six, nine)
1-4-0-9
(one, four, zero, nine)
3-4-6-3
(three, four, six, three)
5-6-5-7
(five, six, five, seven)
04-06-12-20-51, Cash Ball: 4
(four, six, twelve, twenty, fifty-one; Cash Ball: four)
09-16-19-39-42
(nine, sixteen, nineteen, thirty-nine, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $125,000
1-3-0-9-9
(one, three, zero, nine, nine)
4-4-2-7-7
(four, four, two, seven, seven)
12-23-35-38-55, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 2
(twelve, twenty-three, thirty-five, thirty-eight, fifty-five; Mega Ball: eleven; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $122 million
Estimated jackpot: $220 million
