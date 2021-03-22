Lottery
GA Lottery
These Georgia lotteries were drawn Sunday:
5-9-8
(five, nine, eight)
7-0-4
(seven, zero, four)
7-6-8
(seven, six, eight)
2-4-4-8
(two, four, four, eight)
8-1-5-4
(eight, one, five, four)
3-5-2-5
(three, five, two, five)
02-16-41-55-58, Cash Ball: 2
(two, sixteen, forty-one, fifty-five, fifty-eight; Cash Ball: two)
05-06-16-22-24
(five, six, sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $429,000
6-8-8-7-3
(six, eight, eight, seven, three)
5-5-5-0-7
(five, five, five, zero, seven)
Estimated jackpot: $122 million
Estimated jackpot: $220 million
