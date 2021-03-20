Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Georgia FIVE Evening" game were:
4-8-1-0-4
(four, eight, one, zero, four)
