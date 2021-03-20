Lottery

GA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Saturday:

5-9-8

(five, nine, eight)

6-4-2-7

(six, four, two, seven)

3-4-8-9-3

(three, four, eight, nine, three)

Estimated jackpot: $122 million

Estimated jackpot: $200 million

