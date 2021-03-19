Lottery
GA Lottery
These Georgia lotteries were drawn Thursday:
3-0-8
(three, zero, eight)
3-4-1
(three, four, one)
1-8-5
(one, eight, five)
3-0-8-2
(three, zero, eight, two)
4-8-0-3
(four, eight, zero, three)
4-6-8-3
(four, six, eight, three)
09-21-22-37-59, Cash Ball: 1
(nine, twenty-one, twenty-two, thirty-seven, fifty-nine; Cash Ball: one)
21-24-28-31-39
(twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $150,000
6-6-6-2-1
(six, six, six, two, one)
4-8-2-3-1
(four, eight, two, three, one)
01-17-30-39-42-47
(one, seventeen, thirty, thirty-nine, forty-two, forty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $1.8 million
Estimated jackpot: $105 million
Estimated jackpot: $200 million
