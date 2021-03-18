Lottery

GA Lottery

The Associated Press

ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

5-2-2

(five, two, two)

7-1-0

(seven, one, zero)

8-6-7

(eight, six, seven)

8-5-9-6

(eight, five, nine, six)

3-7-7-0

(three, seven, seven, zero)

8-1-4-0

(eight, one, four, zero)

03-26-27-34-36, Cash Ball: 2

(three, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-four, thirty-six; Cash Ball: two)

04-09-17-27-39

(four, nine, seventeen, twenty-seven, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $125,000

8-8-5-1-1

(eight, eight, five, one, one)

5-8-7-0-5

(five, eight, seven, zero, five)

Estimated jackpot: $105 million

34-38-42-61-62, Powerball: 19, Power Play: 2

(thirty-four, thirty-eight, forty-two, sixty-one, sixty-two; Powerball: nineteen; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $184 million

